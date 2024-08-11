For now, at least, there is no evidence of popular outrage directed at Putin outside the immediately affected areas of Kursk region. Russia’s hypernationalist war analysts are fuming about the failures of the Russian Defense Ministry. Some of them have demanded the firing of Gerasimov, and the return to the front of former Ukraine war commander Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who was briefly detained and sidelined last year because of his ties to Prigozhin, and Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army who criticized the General Staff last year and is now in jail on corruption charges.