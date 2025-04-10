As US buyers cancel orders, Chinese factories say no more discounts

With the latest sharp escalation in tariffs on China, U.S. orders for Chinese factories are getting canceled and Chinese manufacturers say they can’t lower prices further for U.S. customers.

Chen Qingxin, who runs a factory making toys and hand-clappers in the southern Chinese export hub of Guangdong province, said he got a call from a client in Baltimore minutes after another hike in President Trump’s tariffs went into effect around noon in Asia on Wednesday. The client canceled an order placed in early March for a shipment in June.

Chen had already agreed to cut his price by 10% after Trump announced a 34% additional tariff on China as part of his “Liberation Day" package on April 2. But when the White House raised that duty to 84%, his client said he couldn’t do anything but cancel the order because Trump’s tariff increase surpassed what he could bear. The White House later Wednesday further boosted tariffs on China to 125% while authorizing a 90-day pause on many other tariffs for other countries.

“It is a deal breaker," Chen said, referring to the Trump tariff increases. “No room for doing business anymore, for both sides."

Chen has been working with that customer for more than a decade, he said.

“We’re both very sad, but just can’t do anything about it," he said, adding that the customer said “sorry" to him in Chinese.

Chen expected more cancellations from U.S. customers, a major market for his business, in the next few days. If that happens on a large scale, it raises the possibility that the trade of goods between the world’s two largest economies could slow dramatically.

Capital Economics estimated on Wednesday that shipments from China to the U.S. could drop by more than half in the coming years if the duties remain in place.

China has retaliated with levies and other measures, recently announcing an 84% blanket tariff on all U.S. goods. Both countries say they won’t back down.

Earlier in the year, some Chinese factory owners offered price cuts for American customers to help them manage two 10% tariff hikes that Trump imposed after returning to office. But now, with average U.S. tariffs so much higher, many say they can’t discount further without operating at a loss.

Some Chinese factories say they are willing to lose orders from U.S. companies and find buyers elsewhere—or idle production if they have to. That would leave U.S. importers with the bulk of the burden of tariffs, which they would likely then have to pass on to American consumers in the form of higher prices.

“This could be a massive hit to American consumers and families," Jeffy Ma, who runs a hat manufacturer in Guangzhou called Ace Headwear, said in an interview Tuesday, after Trump had laid out plans for higher tariffs against China.

A “Made in China" label appears on a baseball hat.

Ma said his company lowered prices by around 4% earlier this year to give some tariff relief to his customers, which include companies such as Fila. He said he earns a profit of roughly 5% selling hats for a factory price of around $3 each, so there isn’t more room for discounts.

The U.S. market made up about a fifth of Ace Headwear’s revenue last year, according to Ma, a share he expects to decrease as higher tariffs make Chinese goods more costly to U.S. importers. To make up for it, he aims to sell more domestically, and elsewhere in Asia and Europe. If overall orders decline in the short term, he says he could put a small portion of his roughly 350 workers on temporary leave.

In a bid to protect market share by keeping prices under control, U.S. retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have asked manufacturers to lower the cost of goods made in China. Some buyers have asked Chinese manufacturers to reduce prices by around 20% to 30%, suppliers say.

Walmart’s efforts to negotiate lower prices with Chinese suppliers earlier this year caught the attention of authorities in Beijing, who summoned the retailer for a meeting after manufacturers complained.

The Trump administration has argued that tariffs won’t be as inflationary as many economists fear because Chinese suppliers can shoulder much of the cost. Tariffs are paid by importers in the U.S., but overseas suppliers can help offset higher duties by decreasing the prices they charge. However, economic research has largely found that tariffs are paid for by American customers.

Shipments from China to the U.S. by one estimate could drop by more than half in the coming years if the tariffs remain in place.

Chen Qirun, a producer and exporter of PVC pipes in Guangdong, has received multiple emails from U.S. clients since Trump’s “Liberation Day," asking for lower prices. That is after he already agreed to cut prices by 8% following Trump’s earlier tariff rounds.

In an email sent Friday and seen by The Wall Street Journal, an Ohio-based client wrote three paragraphs to express gratitude to the Chinese supplier and described the difficulties and uncertainty the world was facing under Trump’s tariffs, before asking for price cuts: “We’d really appreciate any help you could offer in reducing pricing around 25-30% where possible."

“I’ve never received an email in such a humble tone," Chen said. “I can imagine how much pressure he has felt, but so have I."

Since late last year, the pipe maker has traveled frequently to the Middle East and elsewhere to look for new clients, anticipating that trade with the U.S. could decline as geopolitical tensions escalate. He says he used to receive 60% of his orders from American clients, but that figure had declined to around 30% as of March.

Some economists say it will be difficult for Chinese manufacturers to replace U.S. customers. Demand from Chinese households and businesses has been weak. Some other countries have erected their own trade barriers against China, as they worry about a flood of cheap Chinese goods hurting their own domestic industries.

Analysts also say U.S. importers have limited alternatives to Chinese suppliers in some cases.

The owner of a footwear manufacturer in eastern China’s Zhejiang province with the surname Zhang has been in Canada for the past few months to try to drum up business. He said the U.S. makes up about two-thirds of his sales, down from around 90% before Trump’s first term.

In an interview Tuesday, Zhang said his company has cut prices by about 5% to 10% for customers this year, but can’t go any further. Some of his friends have had U.S. customers suspend shipments due to the recent tariff increases, he added. He anticipates that his own clients may soon pause orders.

“It’s too high for anyone to bear," Zhang said of the tariffs on Chinese goods.

If orders decline, he plans to reduce or pause production at his roughly 100-person factory. Zhang, who is almost 50 years old, isn’t ruling out early retirement, or pivoting into accounting, which he studied in college.

Write to Hannah Miao at hannah.miao@wsj.com and Raffaele Huang at raffaele.huang@wsj.com