As US buyers cancel orders, Chinese factories say no more discounts
Hannah Miao , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Apr 2025, 07:48 AM IST
SummaryChinese factories that offered price cuts for American consumers after President Trump’s earlier tariff hikes say the total rate now is a deal breaker.
With the latest sharp escalation in tariffs on China, U.S. orders for Chinese factories are getting canceled and Chinese manufacturers say they can’t lower prices further for U.S. customers.
