As US buyers cancel orders, Chinese factories say no more discounts

Chen had already agreed to cut his price by 10% after Trump announced a 34% additional tariff on China as part of his “Liberation Day" package on April 2. But when the White House raised that duty to 84%, his client said he couldn’t do anything but cancel the order because Trump’s tariff increase surpassed what he could bear. The White House later Wednesday further boosted tariffs on China to 125% while authorizing a 90-day pause on many other tariffs for other countries.