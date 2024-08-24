As war comes to Russia, it’s business as usual for Putin
Thomas Grove , Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST
SummaryThe Kremlin leader has maintained a flurry of activity to draw attention away from Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk.
Earlier this month, the acting governor of the Kursk region tried to explain to Russian President Vladimir Putin how much territory Ukrainian troops had seized.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less