As war comes to Russia, it’s business as usual for Putin

For many, the Kursk invasion has delivered another puncture to Putin’s aura of invincibility that he has curated as he seeks to define Russia as a global power pushing back against Western dominance. Last year, paramilitary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin launched his own challenge to the Russian leader when he led an armed mutiny of Wagner troops toward Moscow to oust what he called a corrupt and out-of-touch military leadership. Both events have rattled the elite and average citizens.