In the days before Iran’s regime hanged Nasser Bakerzadeh, the 26-year-old spoke of the normal life he would never return to.
As war with US eases, Iran steps up hangings of dissidents
SummaryThe regime is trying to consolidate its hold on power at home through fear.
In the days before Iran’s regime hanged Nasser Bakerzadeh, the 26-year-old spoke of the normal life he would never return to.
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