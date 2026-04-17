As world looks at Iran, North Korea accelerates its nuclear-weapons program

SEOUL—With Iran’s uranium enrichment firmly in President Trump’s crosshairs, North Korea is quickly advancing its ability to expand its nuclear arsenal, upping activity at its main nuclear site, including work on a suspected new enrichment site.

Pyongyang’s recent advances drew a stern warning this week from Rafael Grossi, the United Nations’ atomic chief. He noted the swift uptick in activity at North Korea’s central Yongbyon nuclear complex, including at a 5-megawatt reactor, a reprocessing unit and a light-water reactor.

“All of them point to a very serious increase in the capabilities,” Grossi, head of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters during a visit to Seoul.

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North Korea also appears to have completed construction of a suspected uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon, according to new satellite imagery analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. The existence of the facility has previously been flagged by the IAEA and South Korean officials.

Internal construction appears ongoing, according to CSIS, and once finished, the extra capacity would “significantly increase” the number of nuclear weapons available to North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emerged more confident and defiant in recent years as his nuclear arsenal has expanded. Last month, Kim boasted of how North Korea’s ability to resist outside pressure and fend off any enemy attacks was at a higher level than other regions of the world—and expressed no regret over the breakdown in nuclear-disarmament talks with Trump more than seven years ago.

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“The present situation clearly proves,” Kim said, “how just the strategic option and decision of our state were in rejecting the enemy’s cajolery and perpetuating our nuclear possession.”

At a rare political congress in February, the 42-year-old dictator ordered officials to rapidly develop nuclear weapons, including ground-based launchers and its naval forces.

Pyongyang is now estimated to possess up to 50 nuclear warheads and enough fissile material to produce up to 40 more, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a think tank.

The war in Iran, plus Washington’s stated goal of halting Tehran’s nuclear program, have bolstered Kim’s view that such weapons are critical for the survival of his regime. In recent months, the U.S. has targeted nonnuclear states such as Venezuela and Cuba. American and Israeli strikes have killed many of Iran’s top leadership and pummeled the country.

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In contrast, Trump has repeatedly affirmed his good ties with Kim and says he hopes to meet the North Korean leader again.

But the Iranian conflict could harden Kim’s longstanding rejection of any U.S. overtures to engage in disarmament talks. Some U.S. analysts and political leaders point to North Korea in arguing that the U.S. must stop Iran before it develops nuclear weapons.