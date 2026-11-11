Asia’s market meltdown traps some traders

Wall Street has been raking in outsize profits from this year’s market volatility and flashy stock-market debuts, and year-end bonuses are expected to show it.

Compensation across Wall Street is expected to rise nearly 4% this year, according to a report from Options Group, an executive search and consulting firm that specializes in financial services. The report is based on data that the firm gathers from clients and candidates, from the start of the year through early November.

“Volatility was the defining feature of the past year, and for many firms it proved profitable,” said Michael Karp, chief executive of Options Group.

Below, some of the best analysis and insight from WSJ writers and columnists, the Dow Jones Newswires team and occasionally beyond, on investing, the wealth-management business and more.

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Market Talk From Dow Jones Newswires

Americans and Chinese people are drinking less, and that’s bad news for global consumption, research firm IWSR says. Total consumption of alcoholic drinks dropped 1% on year across 21 key markets over the first six months of this year, according to IWSR data. But stripping out drops of 4% in the U.S. and 3% in China, consumption was up 1% over the period. That “reveals a growing separation in consumption between the world’s two largest markets and the rest of the world,” the study’s authors note. (joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby)