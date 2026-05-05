“We are like war prisoners,” says Captain Khan, who is waiting in the Persian Gulf as missiles “go all around” him. One hit a nearby fuel tanker, which caught fire and exploded. On another occasion debris sank a vessel a few metres in front of him. Mr Khan’s crew have tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz three times; the Iranians have turned them back on each occasion. “We are afraid,” says the captain, who does not want to disclose his full name or identify his vessel. “We have to go home.”
Asia’s stranded seafarers suffer as the Iran war drags on
SummaryIn a more dangerous world, unsung mariners are under increasing threat
“We are like war prisoners,” says Captain Khan, who is waiting in the Persian Gulf as missiles “go all around” him. One hit a nearby fuel tanker, which caught fire and exploded. On another occasion debris sank a vessel a few metres in front of him. Mr Khan’s crew have tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz three times; the Iranians have turned them back on each occasion. “We are afraid,” says the captain, who does not want to disclose his full name or identify his vessel. “We have to go home.”
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