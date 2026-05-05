Asia’s stranded seafarers suffer as the Iran war drags on

The closure of Hormuz is only one reason why so many seafarers are stuck in the Gulf. The International Transport Workers’ Federation (itf) has secured for its members a right to refuse to sail into the region and to be repatriated from it. But seamen cannot legally abandon their ships until companies find replacements. Few are volunteering to relieve them. Tickets on flights out of the Middle East are also expensive and scarce, while visas to enter Gulf countries are hard to get. That means that even if the strait opens it will take “at least six months before things get back to some sort of normality” for seafarers in the region, says Francesco Gargiulo of imec, which represents shipping firms.