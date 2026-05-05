Asia’s stranded seafarers suffer as the Iran war drags on

Very few have. On Sunday Donald Trump announced a plan to “guide” stranded vessels out of Hormuz, but it will probably have only a small effect on shipping, in part because America does not plan to provide naval escorts. Around 20,000 seafarers remain stuck in the Gulf. Most hail from relatively poor countries in Asia, such as the Philippines, Indonesia and India. These countries supply a large share of the crew for the merchant fleet that carries 85% of the world’s traded goods (by volume), from oil to smartphones, fertiliser and food. Yet these sailors are increasingly caught up in conflicts in which they play no part and for which they are unprepared.