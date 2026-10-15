Asia’s uneven economic resilience faces stress tests, IMF says

Asia’s economic growth has persevered through the oil shock, but its resilience is likely to be tested by risks including weak fiscal positions and uncertainty over the durability of the artificial-intelligence boom, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
The region’s economic fortunes are increasingly being determined by an ability to withstand external crises or benefit from AI investment.
Buffers aren’t unlimited, and policymakers need to shift away from a growth model based on a narrow set of drivers, the IMF said in its latest Asia-Pacific regional outlook released Thursday.