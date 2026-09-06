At Taiwan’s temples, a glimpse of what China could have been

I arrived at Longshan Temple, in the old part of western Taipei, on a Saturday, unaware that it was the anniversary of the enlightenment of Guanyin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy. The place was heaving with devotees, hands clasped at their chests and lips moving. An elderly woman in a surgical mask rocked slightly as she prayed, eyes closed. A man in a polo shirt bowed three times, checked his phone, then took three more bows. From somewhere in the temple’s inner hall, chanting rolled out over the crowd in waves.