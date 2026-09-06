At Taiwan’s temples, a glimpse of what China could have been

Standing in the open courtyard of Longshan Temple in Taipei on a recent morning, I watched a small girl, a rubber duck on her shirt, gaze up at the building’s elaborate facade. The girl’s mother stood beside her, hands pressed together in prayer. Neither spoke.
In Taiwan, temples are everywhere, wedged between shops and apartment blocks, their incense smoke wafting into busy intersections. Buddhist, Taoist and sometimes both, the temples on weekday mornings are packed with ordinary people burning offerings and whispering prayers. For someone who grew up in China, where religion is tightly managed by the state, the effect is quietly disorienting.