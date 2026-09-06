At Taiwan’s temples, a glimpse of what China could have been

Standing in the open courtyard of Longshan Temple in Taipei on a recent morning, I watched a small girl, a rubber duck on her shirt, gaze up at the building’s elaborate facade. The girl’s mother stood beside her, hands pressed together in prayer. Neither spoke.
Standing in the open courtyard of Longshan Temple in Taipei on a recent morning, I watched a small girl, a rubber duck on her shirt, gaze up at the building’s elaborate facade. The girl’s mother stood beside her, hands pressed together in prayer. Neither spoke.
In Taiwan, temples are everywhere, wedged between shops and apartment blocks, their incense smoke wafting into busy intersections. Buddhist, Taoist and sometimes both, the temples on weekday mornings are packed with ordinary people burning offerings and whispering prayers. For someone who grew up in China, where religion is tightly managed by the state, the effect is quietly disorienting.
In Taiwan, temples are everywhere, wedged between shops and apartment blocks, their incense smoke wafting into busy intersections. Buddhist, Taoist and sometimes both, the temples on weekday mornings are packed with ordinary people burning offerings and whispering prayers. For someone who grew up in China, where religion is tightly managed by the state, the effect is quietly disorienting.
Under Mao Zedong, the communist revolutionary who founded the People’s Republic in 1949 and ruled China until his death in 1976, faith was classified as feudal superstition—in the party’s view, no better than fortunetelling. Temples were shuttered, monks sent to labor camps.
Even after the reforms that reopened churches and temples in the 1980s, religion has remained something the state permits—and can always revoke. Ideology and nationalism have largely replaced it, fostering a culture of relentless competition that young Chinese call “involution,” a now viral term describing the exhausting sense of running harder and harder on a treadmill that goes nowhere.
On a recent trip to Taipei, I went in search of the city’s temples, fueled by a curiosity about what religious life looks like in a place that shares a common Chinese heritage with the mainland—but where faith has been left to flourish on its own.
I arrived at Longshan Temple, in the old part of western Taipei, on a Saturday, unaware that it was the anniversary of the enlightenment of Guanyin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy. The place was heaving with devotees, hands clasped at their chests and lips moving. An elderly woman in a surgical mask rocked slightly as she prayed, eyes closed. A man in a polo shirt bowed three times, checked his phone, then took three more bows. From somewhere in the temple’s inner hall, chanting rolled out over the crowd in waves.
I stopped a woman in her early 80s near the incense urns. She had come for the celebration by train from Keelung, a port city an hour north. Born and raised in Taiwan, she had been a practicing Buddhist for decades.
I asked her about the religious life in Taiwan.
She looked almost puzzled. “Very good. Believe whatever you want,” she said. “Christianity, Buddhism, Taoism. Any of them are fine.” As for what faith meant to her personally, she said, “You just need a reverent heart.”
She excused herself and returned to her prayers.
From Longshan I rode the metro across the city to Xingtian Temple, about half an hour away in north-central Taipei. It’s a Taoist temple where people come to worship Guan Di, a deified Chinese general revered as the god of commerce and war. Many are businesspeople praying for prosperity and dealmaking luck.
The temple’s main courtyard had been converted into something resembling an outdoor auditorium. Worshipers sat on long wooden benches under a bamboo-and-steel roof, ceiling fans turning slowly overhead and loudspeakers crackling with reminders to be kind and to behave well.
In a side room I glimpsed a religious-education class being led, with older participants seated before a lecturer who had scriptures projected on a screen. The whole operation was managed by volunteers, some serving for decades, with the efficiency of a well-run civic organization.
Taipei’s grand temples like Longshan and Xingtian are only part of the city’s religious fabric, so one afternoon I went in search of the smaller shrines tucked into its quieter corners. Down a quiet residential lane in central Taipei, behind the stalls of a farmers market, I found a shrine to the area’s Taoist earth god. Every neighborhood has its own earth god, who watches over its homes and streets.
Distinguished by a red-tiled facade and paper lanterns hanging overhead, the shrine had offering cups arranged in rows on a crimson table and a bronze urn spouting wisps of incense.
A middle-aged man tending the site told me it was about 80 years old. He had moved nearby to care for his wife’s grandmother, who had looked after the shrine for decades before him. What do the locals pray for? He waved his hand in a way that included everything. “Everyone prays for peace.”
Two blocks from my hotel I found another earth god shrine, no bigger than a kitchen cabinet, at the base of an apartment building wall. Its facade made it look like a temple in miniature, with two red electric candles, stone lions and a small bunch of pink lilies. No caretakers and no urn—just a statute of the god, the flowers and the street. A yellow banner down the block announced an upcoming ceremony, when the gates of the underworld are said to open and the living burn offerings for the wandering dead.
These are the same gods, the same rituals and the same folk traditions that exist in China. More than seven decades of separation between the country and Taiwan have not only produced different governments, but also populations with different inner lives.
Beijing has in recent years intensified what it calls the Sinicization of religion, ensuring that faith serves the party, not the other way around. Under regulations that took effect in late 2023, a place of worship can operate only if it implements “Xi Jinping Thought,” the doctrine bearing the Chinese leader’s name.
Religious symbols are being pushed out of public view. In some churches, facial-recognition cameras now monitor congregations, pastors are required to weave socialist doctrine into their sermons, and portraits of Xi have gone up where crosses and images of Christ once hung.
The octogenarian woman from Keelung who I met at Longshan Temple has never experienced any of this. Neither has her daughter, who, she said, is living in Australia and also practicing Buddhism. Faith has simply passed from one generation to the next, the way traditions do when no one tries to stop them.
Standing in Longshan’s courtyard, watching the small girl in the rubber-duck shirt gaze up at the temple’s gilded eaves while her mother prayed beside her, I couldn’t entirely suppress the thought: Somewhere across the Taiwan Strait, a version of this could have happened, too. It just never got the chance.