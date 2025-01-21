At the Trump inauguration, fashion means business
The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
SummaryA custom hat that was almost lost and a lingerie-inspired “shirt” that may still be at large: every inaugural fashion moment that nearly stole the show.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Inauguration Day, incoming President Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden shook hands at the White House in nearly identical uniforms of white shirts, silk ties, dark suits and navy-blue wool overcoats. Like a twisted retelling of Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona," or “The Bizarro Jerry" episode of Seinfeld, the two grandfathers mirrored one another in irreproachable power uniforms. The only difference was in the shade of their ties: Democratic blue for Biden, and a blue-and-red pattern.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less