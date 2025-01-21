At the Trump inauguration, fashion means business

New York brand Oscar De La Renta, which is designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, has gone all in on the inauguration events, dressing incoming second lady Usha Vance in a Barbie-pink shawl coat for inauguration day and a black strapless gown for the Vice President’s dinner, and Ivanka Trump in a bejeweled column and camel coat for pre-inauguaration events. Oscar De La Renta splashed these images on its social media accounts. Despite the label’s longtime association with first ladies from Jackie Kennedy to Laura Bush, the response online has been divisive, with some commenters saying they’d hit the Unfollow button, and others posting, “Make America Beautiful Again" with abundant flag emojis.