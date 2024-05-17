Attacks by Israeli protesters on Gaza aid complicate humanitarian efforts
Chao Deng , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST
SummaryIsraeli protesters are angry that aid is going to Palestinian civilians while hostages are still held by Hamas.
Small groups of Israeli protesters have attacked a number of aid trucks headed to Gaza from the West Bank and Israel in recent weeks, complicating efforts by the international community to help more than two million Palestinians stuck inside the strip survive the continuing conflict.
