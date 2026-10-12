Attacks on Saudi airports threaten the Kingdom’s ambitions

Stocks Spencer Jakab is watching: Not great, not terrible? There could be a bright future for small, modular nuclear reactors that can be mass-produced. Developers of power-thirsty AI data centers crave them, but the once-hot U.S. companies trying to commercialize the technology are burning lots of cash. On Friday NuScale Power, the one thought to be farthest along in the approval process, hit a fresh 52-week low. Its stock is down 82% over the past year. (Get Spencer’s Markets A.M. newsletter in your inbox.)Amazon is in talks to acquire AI startup Decart in a deal that could be valued at around $7 billion.A bitcoin-mining business that appeared left for dead after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is being resuscitated to serve the AI build-out.