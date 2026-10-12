Attacks on Saudi airports threaten the Kingdom’s ambitions

1. FROM MY DESK
A deadly attack on Saudi Arabia’s main airport over the weekend exposed a deepening crisis for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The strikes by Iran-backed Houthi militants killed at least 12 people and injured hundreds more.
With threats mounting, the crown prince is shuttling between heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers. The violence threatens his ambitions to turn Saudi Arabia into a global tourism and investment hub. Summer Said and Georgi Kantchev examine how Mohammed’s own decisions have contributed to his predicament, with rising defense and infrastructure costs threatening to siphon away funds needed for the economic diversification push.