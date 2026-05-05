President Trump’s desire to end the Iran war is being put to the test after Tehran fired at American warships on Monday and violently disrupted a U.S. effort to revive shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Attacks on US warships in Strait test Trump’s desire to end Iran war
SummarySpeaking Monday from the White House, Trump referred to the latest round of attacks as a “mini war.”
President Trump’s desire to end the Iran war is being put to the test after Tehran fired at American warships on Monday and violently disrupted a U.S. effort to revive shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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