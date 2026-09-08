Australian government to allow opt out of social media algorithms

SYDNEY—The Australian government is pushing toward stricter rules for technology giants with plans to introduce new requirements that would give social media users the ability to opt out of algorithms that shape their social media feeds.

The move by the Labor government follows its introduction of a social media age ban in 2025, and aims to ensure consumers have more choice online, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday.

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“This is not about giving government control, it is about giving people control,” Albanese said. “Australia is leading the world with our social media age ban and online safety approach.”

Draft legislation for the so-called digital duty of care was released ahead of a consultation process.

Australia has been engaging tech companies directly for some time on issues such trying to make them pay local media for content. In 2021, it enacted a so-called news media bargaining code aimed at pressuring Meta and Google into commercial deals with publishers.

In late 2025, the government banned children under the age of 16 from having social media accounts on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

The new opt-out regulations will put the onus on digital service providers to provide a safe online environment, setting minimum standards for the features and tools they use, Albanese said.

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Social media platforms will be required to send a notification to new and existing users offering them a choice over their default feed, he added. Users can choose to opt in to having their default feed include personalised content recommended by the algorithm.

Alternatively, users can opt out of personally recommended content in their default feed and see the friends and creators they choose to follow, Albanese said.

Digital services like online games, apps and artificial intelligence chatbots will be required to protect those aged under 18 from design features that have negative impacts, like addictive features or those that can have an effect on a young person’s self-esteem, he added.

The new rules would also require tech companies to protect under 18s from harmful content that promotes or encourages eating disorders or hostile ideas about women and gender equality.

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Pornographic material that glorifies crime or life endangering stunts will also be captured by the new laws, Albanese said.

Digital platforms will be required to document the measures taken to address identified risks of harm to users, with possible fines of up to 109.2 million Australian dollars, equivalent to $78.8 million, for any failures to comply, he added.

The government is seeking feedback from digital platforms, industry bodies, civil society organisations and advocates on the draft laws.

The legislation is likely to be introduced to Parliament this year.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com