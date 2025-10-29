Automaker production stoppages begin over semiconductor shortage
Ryan Felton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Oct 2025, 07:09 am IST
Summary
Honda begins temporary production reductions and stoppages this week at North American factories.
Automakers are growing increasingly anxious about a shortage of simple microchips causing production disruptions, which started this week at Honda plants in North America and are expected to spread around the world.
