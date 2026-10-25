IT WAS, AS is her style, a homecoming laden with symbolism. When the first images of the opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged from inside Venezuela after a near ten-month exile on October 25th, they showed her surrounded by supporters next to the statue of the Divina Pastora. The shrine, inside a church near the western city of Barquisimeto, depicts the Virgin Mary as a shepherdess guiding her flock. Shortly before she appeared Ms Machado had posted a cryptic message on X: “I am here. With you all.”
Back in Venezuela, María Machado may speed the return of democracy
SummaryShe will push for elections to happen much sooner than Donald Trump had in mind
IT WAS, AS is her style, a homecoming laden with symbolism. When the first images of the opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged from inside Venezuela after a near ten-month exile on October 25th, they showed her surrounded by supporters next to the statue of the Divina Pastora. The shrine, inside a church near the western city of Barquisimeto, depicts the Virgin Mary as a shepherdess guiding her flock. Shortly before she appeared Ms Machado had posted a cryptic message on X: “I am here. With you all.”
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