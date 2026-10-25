Back in Venezuela, María Machado may speed the return of democracy

Her theatrical return caught millions of Venezuelans—and possibly the country’s ruling regime—by surprise. For months the wildly popular politician had been promising to come back “soon” to Venezuela. She had lived there in hiding until December, when she left the country clandestinely to collect the Nobel peace prize in Oslo. In recent months she had made several attempts to go back, mostly via commercial and private aircraft. On each occasion the regime had managed to foil her plans. This time it appears she quietly crossed the land border from Colombia. What help she received from the United States government is unclear. She is reported to be accompanied by an American private security team.