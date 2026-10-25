Back in Venezuela, María Machado may speed the return of democracy

IT WAS, AS is her style, a homecoming laden with symbolism. When the first images of the opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged from inside Venezuela after a near ten-month exile on October 25th, they showed her surrounded by supporters next to the statue of the Divina Pastora. The shrine, inside a church near the western city of Barquisimeto, depicts the Virgin Mary as a shepherdess guiding her flock. Shortly before she appeared Ms Machado had posted a cryptic message on X: “I am here. With you all.”