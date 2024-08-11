Bangladesh garment factories to western buyers: You can rely on us
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Aug 2024, 04:24 PM IST
SummaryThe country’s apparel export industry is scrambling to reassure buyers after it was engulfed in once-in-a-generation political tumult.
In recent weeks, Bangladeshi garment-factory owners have been on the phone with Western clothing brands, making the case that their country is a stable link in their supply chains. It has been a tricky sell.
