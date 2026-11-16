EKANTTO, THE owner of a cafe in Dhaka, has not been able to withdraw money from the bank for a year now. “Everytime I went to the office there were no answers,” he says. He was only told that the bank has a “liquid shortage”—and he is not alone. Depositors at half a dozen institutions have complained they cannot get hold of the funds they had squirrelled away to see their children married or parents buried.
Bangladesh is no longer a development superstar
SummaryLarge parts of Bangladesh’s banking system are on the edge of insolvency. That is partly due to looting under the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina Wajed, which held power for 15 years before being toppled by student-led protests in 2024.
EKANTTO, THE owner of a cafe in Dhaka, has not been able to withdraw money from the bank for a year now. “Everytime I went to the office there were no answers,” he says. He was only told that the bank has a “liquid shortage”—and he is not alone. Depositors at half a dozen institutions have complained they cannot get hold of the funds they had squirrelled away to see their children married or parents buried.
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