The newly elected government is struggling to cement its authority. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the historic rival of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, replaced a technocratic interim government following elections in February. The BNP now faces an economic squeeze both from the banking system and strikes in the garment sector, Bangladesh’s most important and successful export industry. And it is struggling to maintain order. After Sheikh Hasina said she was planning to return to the country in December, over 50 improvised bombs exploded in the capital; the government says the Awami League is behind them. She is probably bluffing (she has been sentenced to death in absentia for her role in a bloody crackdown), but if she does return she could well become a focus for protest against the new government.