EKANTTO, THE owner of a cafe in Dhaka, has not been able to withdraw money from the bank for a year now. “Everytime I went to the office there were no answers,” he says. He was only told that the bank has a “liquid shortage”—and he is not alone. Depositors at half a dozen institutions have complained they cannot get hold of the funds they had squirrelled away to see their children married or parents buried.