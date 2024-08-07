global
Look east: New threats from the Bangladesh coup
Summary
- Amid a growing Chinese footprint in Asia, Bangladesh is key to India’s Neighbourhood First and Look East policies. It holds the key to its maritime and security architecture in the Bay of Bengal region.
What do violent protests, large-scale political violence, and the exit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, mean for India, and relations with its eastern neighbour? The next few days may demand more patient diplomacy. Mint explains.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more