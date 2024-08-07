What are the broad implications for India?

India was the first to respond to a request by Hasina as she made an emergency exit from Dhaka, and landed at Hindon airport near Delhi. Amid a growing Chinese footprint in Asia, Bangladesh is key to India’s Neighbourhood First and Look East policies. It holds the key to its maritime and security architecture in the Bay of Bengal region. The regime change has potential implications in three core areas: connectivity, trade and infrastructure projects; counter-terrorism and violent extremism; and protection of religious minorities. In the long term, India will have to navigate its interests carefully.