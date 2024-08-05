global
Mint Explainer: Why India needs to have a wary eye on the Bangladesh coup
Elizabeth Roche 8 min read 05 Aug 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Summary
- Will Sheikh Hasina’s forced ouster end a “golden era” in India-Bangladesh ties? Given India’s multiple stakes in Bangladesh, and with China breathing down, New Delhi will have to rework its Bangladesh strategy in the coming days and months.
Monday, 5 August, 2024, was a day of fast-moving dramatic developments for India’s eastern neighbour Bangladesh. Newly re-elected prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the highly venerated Father of the Nation—“Bangabandhu" Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—was forced out of office by protestors, mainly students, demanding she step down.
