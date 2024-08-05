Mint Explainer: Why India needs to have a wary eye on the Bangladesh coup

Similarities between Bangladesh 2024 and Sri Lanka 2022

The developments in Dhaka almost exactly mirrored what happened in Sri Lanka two years ago. In 2022, Sri Lanka was in the throes of what was described as the worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. Common people in the island nation situated to the south of India, protesting a massive spike in inflation, plunging foreign reserves, and critical shortages of fuel, food and medicine. The situation forced the then Sri Lankan president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. His official residence was ransacked—much in the same manner as Hasina’s official residence in Dhaka was on Monday.