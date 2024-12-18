Bangladesh’s new dawn is darkened by settling of old scores
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 18 Dec 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Summary
- When the prime minister was toppled in August in a student-led uprising, it was supposed to be a fresh start for the young country. Instead, the wounds left by her rule have prompted revenge.
DHAKA, Bangladesh—When Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled in August in a student-led uprising, it was supposed to be a new dawn for the young country. Instead, the raw wounds left by her repressive rule have prompted many to pursue revenge by weaponizing the law—just as she did.
