Bank CEOs are coming out fighting for Fed independence

Fed independence is ‘something we should fight to preserve,’ says David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs.
The nation’s biggest bankers are speaking out to defend the independence of the Federal Reserve while President Trump openly discusses ousting Chair Jerome Powell.
Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon, Bank of America head Brian Moynihan and Citigroup’s Jane Fraser said on Wednesday the central bank’s ability to operate without White House or political interference is critical to the U.S. economy and financial markets. They followed JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who said the same thing on Tuesday.
“I think central bank independence, not just here in the United States but around the world, has served us incredibly well," Solomon said in a CNBC interview. “I think central bank independence, Fed independence, is very important and it’s something we should fight to preserve."
Fraser said in a statement that “the independence of the Federal Reserve drives its credibility. It is critical to the effectiveness of our capital markets and U.S. competitiveness."
The remarks fit with their long stated opinions about monetary policy. Banking leaders are now weighing in as they encounter an unusual situation in which a president is openly pressuring the Fed to cut interest rates and discussing firing the chairman. Bankers fear a change would upset the global markets, the status of Treasurys as a haven and their own operations.
The four CEOs oversee banks with more than $12 trillion in combined assets.
Trump recently polled Republican lawmakers during a closed-door meeting about whether he should oust Powell, The Wall Street Journal reported, and then he came out Wednesday and said he wasn’t planning to do so.
“We’re not planning on doing anything," Trump told reporters at the White House. “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely."
Trump suggested he could attempt to remove Powell for cause, arguing the central bank spent too much money on renovations of two historic office buildings.
Many on Wall Street have privately worried that political pressure will undermine the Fed’s credibility. But the executives have largely refrained from criticizing Trump publicly and still this week spoke mostly about the importance of the Fed as an institution.
It is almost universally believed on Wall Street that tampering with Fed independence could have outsize consequences for global capital flows because it could weaken U.S. Treasurys and the dollar, which underpin financial markets worldwide.
BofA’s Moynihan said the size of the U.S. economy, its massive debt, and its role in global trade all make the Fed and its stability important to the whole world, not just the U.S.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan says stability of the Fed is important to the whole world.
“The core thing is that an independent Fed is critical to the operating of a great global economy like the United States," Moynihan said at his own CNBC appearance. “A stable central bank is…very important to the United States."
Moynihan added that Trump will have the right to select a new Fed chair next year, but the markets would react if he moved to replace Powell “prematurely."
Dimon, who in April went on television to urge the president to pause his tariff plans and succeeded in being heard, warned on Tuesday against interfering with the Fed.
“Playing around with the Fed can have adverse consequences, the absolute opposite of what you might be hoping for," Dimon told media members in a call after the bank’s earnings announcement.
