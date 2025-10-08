Yen tumbles as prospect of Bank of Japan rate hike fades
Summary
If the yen slumps toward the key 160 level against the dollar, it could prompt intervention and complicate U.S.-Japan trade relations.
The yen has tumbled to its weakest levels against the dollar since February, on diminished prospects for a Bank of Japan rate increase after the weekend heralded a more dovish government.
