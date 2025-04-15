Bank trading desks are minting money from Trump’s tariff chaos

At the start of the year, investors and bankers were bullish on the incoming Trump administration. Many investor portfolios were positioned for so-called American exceptionalism trades, with an expectation that U.S. stocks and the dollar would continue to accelerate. By the end of March, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had fallen to their worst quarters since 2022 after Trump’s escalations on tariffs had economists and traders rethinking their expectations.