Banning TikTok won’t solve your data-security problem
SummaryBeijing doesn’t need the app to get information, and Google and Meta collect much more.
During last year’s presidential campaign, Kamala Harris regularly posted on TikTok, encouraging voters to follow her on the platform, as did Joe Biden before he withdrew. Yet the Biden Justice Department is set to argue before the Supreme Court this week that the popular Chinese-owned social-media app, used monthly by around 170 million Americans, represents a grave threat to our national security. Huh?