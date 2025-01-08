Banning TikTok won’t solve your data-security problem

Most court observers believe the divestment requirement is on solid legal ground and that TikTok is likely to lose. Presumably, the federal government has a compelling national-security interest in preventing a foreign adversary from harvesting the personal data of 170 million Americans. ByteDance has ties to the communist Chinese government, and in China even supposedly private companies can be forced to turn data over to government intelligence agencies. Moreover, the U.S. has a history of limiting foreign ownership of media platforms to prevent spying. The Radio Act of 1927 was passed in part to restrict foreign control of broadcast stations.