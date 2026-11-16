ROUGHLY 18 YEARS ago Democrats gathered in Denver to anoint Barack Obama, a first-term senator from Illinois, as their presidential nominee. The mood was giddy, helped, perhaps, by copious amounts of alcohol at high altitude. “We meet at one of those defining moments,” Mr Obama said. “A moment when our nation is at war, our economy is in turmoil and the American promise has been threatened once more.” On November 12th-14th, still relishing their recent victories in the midterm elections, Democrats again rushed to the Mile High City for a mini-convention thrown by Majority Democrats, a centre-left group. The party’s new leaders pledged to end an unpopular war in the Middle East, lower prices and restore the American Dream. Mr Obama was not there, but his influence was hard to miss.

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Mr Obama’s 2008 campaign was notable for many things; high on the list is the number of young people it inspired. Not since George McGovern’s failed run for president in 1972 had a campaign nurtured such youthful idealism on the left. College students used their winter breaks to knock on doors for him in Dubuque and Davenport ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Twenty-somethings quit their jobs and moved to Chicago to join his fledgling campaign.

This network of Millennials and young Gen Xers persists—and their power is growing. Like Mr Obama in 2008, they are unwilling to defer to their elders. Former Obama volunteers are leading big cities, including Denver, and writing laws in statehouses. In the midterm elections they won a Senate seat in Texas (the inclusive James Talarico) and the governor’s mansion in Iowa (Rob Sand). At least one Obama acolyte, Pete Buttigieg, is about to run for president (again). They share Mr Obama’s sensibility, his impatience for change and optimism about America’s underlying unity, or at least its potential for unity. But when it comes to substance, they also show how much Mr Obama’s party has changed.

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Across the heartland in 2026, it was hard to ignore the echoes of Mr Obama’s most famous line, delivered in 2004, that America was not a collection of “red states and blue states”, but “one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America”. It’s a pitch that proved helpful to Democrats trying to woo red-state voters. In 2008 Mr Talarico worked to register fellow university students to vote. In Denver he bemoaned “politics as blood sport; politics as trolling and owning and name-calling”. After winning the Senate seat in November, he paraphrased Mr Obama’s line by telling the Texans who didn’t vote for him that “I will be your senator, too.”

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Mr Sand, who caucused for Mr Obama in Iowa in 2008, evoked an Obama-like unity by having the crowds at his town halls sing “America the Beautiful”. By the end of the song, Mr Sand told Democrats in Denver, someone in the audience was usually crying. “It’s the first time that they can remember that they’ve been invited to know that they disagree with people, love them anyway, and work with them in person.”

Some politicians go further. Josh Shapiro, now the governor of Pennsylvania, was serving as a state representative in 2007 when he became the rare politician to endorse Mr Obama early, over Hillary Clinton; Mr Shapiro’s speeches often borrow not simply Mr Obama’s post-partisan message but his cadence, too. Jon Ossoff, a senator from Georgia, did not volunteer for Mr Obama, but adopts his signature camera shot from 2008: a three-quarter angle from below, with Mr Ossoff gazing toward some (presumably bright) future.

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If the vibe is vintage Obama, however, the policies often are not. Campaigners for McGovern—including Tom Daschle, who would later become Democrats’ Senate majority leader, and Bill and Hillary Clinton—were shaped by his loss to Richard Nixon. Mr Obama’s acolytes have been hardened by the Trump era. The former president’s tech optimism has been replaced by a distrust of social media, an abhorrence of data centres and fear of an AI jobs apocalypse. Though Mr Obama campaigned in 2008 on a promise of universal health care—and, as president, passed Obamacare—some Democrats now advocate “Medicare for All” plans that go even further. (Mr Talarico prefers “Medicare for Y’all”, a public option.) Mr Buttigieg is among those who call for abolishing the electoral college and electing the president by popular vote.

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Mr Obama has changed, too. As the party’s elder statesman he has embraced young left-wingers like New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and Michigan’s senator-elect, Abdul El-Sayed. In his 2006 campaign book, “The Audacity of Hope”, he rejected calls by party activists to “match the Republican right in stridency and hardball tactics”. Yet last year Mr Obama campaigned for Proposition 50, California’s ballot measure that allowed mid-decade partisan gerrymandering, as a response to a similar provocation by Republicans in Texas. “The cynics have been on the march for ten years now,” explains David Axelrod, Mr Obama’s long-time adviser. “I think the edge and the anger that he sometimes expresses is over that cynicism.”

Presidents’ legacies are usually measured by wars started or ended, policies passed, economic booms or busts—and, in Donald Trump’s case, by ballrooms built. But part of Mr Obama’s legacy is the people he inspired. Buffy Wicks, a lawmaker in California who was “employee number 32” on Mr Obama’s 2008 campaign, has led the state’s recent pro-housing turn. She recalls a farewell speech he gave to supporters and staff in Chicago at the end of his administration, just before Mr Trump took office. “If you’re disappointed by your elected officials,” he said, “grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself.” They did.

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