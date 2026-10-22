Barclays cuts 5% of jobs in AI overhaul

Good morning. Barclays says it is cutting 5,000 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce, as the bank incorporates AI more deeply into its business.
Good morning. Barclays says it is cutting 5,000 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce, as the bank incorporates AI more deeply into its business.
Volatile tech markets reflect the challenges of comprehending and valuing the growth of AI companies. But in the enterprise, the adoption of AI is pushing forward, and it’s beginning to reshape the way companies look and operate.
Volatile tech markets reflect the challenges of comprehending and valuing the growth of AI companies. But in the enterprise, the adoption of AI is pushing forward, and it’s beginning to reshape the way companies look and operate.
While new technologies typically lead to growth over the long-term, it doesn’t follow that those transitions are painless.
Barclays Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan, in remarks about third quarter results, said around 60% of the actions relate to support functions, “including fewer developers as AI makes our people more productive.” AI has made dramatic advances over the last year in its ability to write code, and it is having a big impact on the role of the developer.
Barclays is just the latest financial institution to cut costs as it ramps up adoption of AI. “Large U.K. banks still operate on dozens of tech systems, some of which are decades-old,” The Wall Street Journal said. Barclays third-quarter earnings were mixed, given that “bumper results for Barclays’s equity traders were offset by a tough quarter for their fixed-income colleagues, the Journal said.
Barclays isn’t the only financial institution overhauling itself with AI, according to Bloomberg, which reports that HSBC and Standard Chartered are “offering some of the clearest signs yet of how the new technology is upending traditional banking work.”
HSBC is weighing eliminating as many as 20,000 roles over the coming years, while Standard Chartered plans to cut corporate function roles by more than 15% by 2030, Bloomberg said.
Germany’s Commerzbank and Norway’s DNB are among those to have outlined plans to shed jobs this year, the Journal said.
Is AI reshaping your company’s workforce? I would love to know. Send your feedback to me at steven.rosenbush@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).
Another Bout of AI Jitters
SpaceX, Nvidia, Intel and data-center provider CoreWeave are among the big names in artificial intelligence down in premarket training Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Also a concern for investors: France’s ongoing debt crisis.
On Tech Leadership
At a panel discussion at IT Symposium/Xpo Wednesday, Gartner’s Tina Nunno made clear who the adults in the room are when it comes to building enterprise resilience in the age of AI. And it isn’t necessarily the board.
“I actually view the board as potentially part of the problem,” she said. “One of the biggest resiliency risks we have at the moment is that the hype cycle has gone to all new levels. And we’re seeing too many senior executives who are essentially closing their eyes and saying, ‘how do we not let risk get in the way of our investing in AI?’”
That leaves CIOs as the “adult supervision,” Nunno said. “They’re looking at you as though you’re the biggest buzzkill on the planet. It’s a very tough place to be, both strategically and politically.”
Many senior executives see risk management, governance and resiliency as something that will slow them down. Quite the opposite, Nunno said. “Enterprises need to come to terms that you need this to go fast,” she said.
“Speed comes from precision,” said Ed McLaughlin, Mastercard’s president and chief technology officer. That means knowing what you’re trying to accomplish.
At Mastercard, that means new fraud-detection models run in “silent mode” alongside existing ones before going live. If a model stops more fraud but flags too many legitimate transactions, McLaughlin said, it goes back “in the garage.”
“There’s a great line from John Wooden, the legendary basketball coach at UCLA. ‘If you don’t have the time to do it right, how are you going to find the time to do it over?’”
Earnings Roundup
Meta Platforms raised the low end of its 2026 capital spending forecast to $135 billion from $130 billion, keeping the top of the range at $145 billion, and said it expects to keep investing heavily in AI next year, the WSJ reports.
To help fund that push, the company will create a new class of nonvoting shares, issued as a dividend to existing shareholders, that leaves CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s voting control intact.
Third-quarter revenue rose 26% to a record $64.6 billion, beating analyst estimates, while net income of $9.8 billion fell well short of the $17.2 billion forecast because of a $9.9 billion legal charge tied to its social-media harm settlement.
Hours before its earnings call, Meta was ordered by a New Mexico judge to pay $25 billion to the state after a jury found the company liable for deceiving users about its data-privacy practices, the WSJ reports.
International Business Machines reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as the company looks to move past a disappointing second-quarter showing.
IBM reported a third-quarter profit of $2.19 billion with $17.1 billion in revenue, up from $16.33 billion a year prior and beating analyst expectations. IBM’s software segment saw revenue grew 8% to $7.8 billion, also ahead of analyst expectations of $7.66 billion.
IBM last quarter issued a profit warning citing a shift in customer spending from software to AI hardware and memory chips, sending shares down 25% on July 14, the day of the announcement, marking its worst trading session on record.
SAP’s third-quarter cloud revenue rose 25% in constant currencies to $7.49 billion, beating analyst estimates and offering some reassurance after fears of a so-called SaaSpocalypse, Bloomberg reports.
Tesla reported flat third-quarter revenue of $28 billion and a 4% drop in adjusted net income to $1.7 billion. Meanwhile Tesla’s “services and other” segment—including Full Self-Driving subscriptions, the Robotaxi business and EV charging—increased 33%, the WSJ reports. Tesla sold 486,532 electric vehicles globally in the third quarter, a 2% dip from the same period last year.
On Our Radar
- Web administrations were scrambling Wednesday after the disclosure of critical security issues impacting PHP, a technology that powers as much as 70% of the world’s websites, the WSJ reports. Security researchers used AI to find the vulnerability, dubbed PH2Shell, which can be exploited in just a few seconds.
- President Trump said he is requiring companies that build large data centers in the U.S. to provide their own electricity. “New and large, in some cases gigantic, data [c]enters are mandated by me to make their own electricity,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Wednesday. It isn’t clear how the new mandate could be enforced, the WSJ notes.
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) sent a letter to Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, seeking information about what Google knows about its AI products’ impact on children’s mental health and educational development. The letter cites a September Wall Street Journal investigation showing that Google’s ubiquitous AI tools in American classrooms have led to many students becoming emotionally and academically dependent on AI.
- Around 80 Japanese companies were recently targeted in hacks that bore digital traces of Artex, an AI agent developed in China, according to a report published this week by GMO Cybersecurity by Ierae, a Japanese cybersecurity firm. Eight of the attacks occurred within the past month.
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About Us
Follow Isabelle Bousquette on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and TikTok for more behind the scenes on her tech and AI coverage, and lately, her contributions to the WSJ Leadership Institute’s new Executive Resilience series, where she’s profiling America’s top execs about their fitness and wellness habits.
Follow Belle Lin on LinkedIn and X for her latest reporting on enterprise technology and AI.
Steven Rosenbush is chief of the enterprise technology bureau at the WSJ Leadership Institute. He also has a column. You can follow him on LinkedIn.
Tom Loftus is the editor of The Morning Download. He suggests following Isabelle, Belle and Steve on their various social channels. But if you insist, LinkedIn.