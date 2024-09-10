Barrage of drones targets Moscow, Russian border regions
SummaryThe attack was one of the biggest on Russian territory since the beginning of the Ukraine war. At least one woman died, according to authorities.
A wave of drones targeted Russia overnight, including Moscow, in one of the largest such attacks on Russia’s territory since the start of its war with Ukraine.
