Bruce Rogers has made a good living developing lavish, seaside homes with double-decker balconies overlooking the North Carolina coast. His home-builder firm charges over $1 million to deliver them.
Bruce Rogers has made a good living developing lavish, seaside homes with double-decker balconies overlooking the North Carolina coast. His home-builder firm charges over $1 million to deliver them.
These days, the company spends much of its time on more mundane tasks, such as replacing the deck of an existing home for $25,000. It does a lot of siding and window replacement, too.
These days, the company spends much of its time on more mundane tasks, such as replacing the deck of an existing home for $25,000. It does a lot of siding and window replacement, too.
Home builders are contending with one of their toughest periods in years. Higher interest rates are driving away buyers. Many firms have to offer customers significant incentives. Rising construction costs have also weighed on industry sentiment, which this month sank to a 14-year low.
Consequently, many smaller-scale builders are pivoting to remodel and repair work—a market getting a boost from homeowners opting to renovate their homes rather than move during this extended slump in home sales.
Rogers recently had an agreement to build a $2.5 million house from the ground up. But the customers backed out, worried about the rise in mortgage rates and how tariffs and fuel surcharges would increase building costs over time.
“That’s the kind of thing that’s driving us to have to go into remodeling because people right now are just not looking at new construction,” said Rogers, founder of Crystal Coast Construction Unlimited.
His company has increased its emphasis on remodeling on its website, featuring projects typically handled by smaller contractors.
At Diamond Custom Homes, in Naples, Fla., remodeling went from about one-third of its work to the majority in the first years after the housing market slowed in 2023. The company created a new remodeling architect role and has subcontractors solely focused on that business.
Meanwhile, White Maple Construction in New Jersey is currently planning its first custom home since it launched in 2020. It has been trying to expand into the market but has found people want to stay in their current homes given high mortgage rates and land prices.
“It’s easier to just get the home you want by doing a big addition,” said co-owner Ryan Brining.
The remodeling market overall is far from booming. Annual spending on home improvements and repairs has been largely flat in recent years and is expected to remain subdued through next year, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies said.
Repair and remodeling activity tends to sag when the housing market slows since many homeowners start new projects before selling or after buying a home.
But home-improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe’s say that homeowners are still undertaking smaller projects, which has allowed the companies to maintain sales growth in their business selling to construction professionals. Home Depot has recorded nine straight quarters of comparable sales growth for its business selling to people in the construction business.
And remodeling offers builders several advantages that the new-home market doesn’t.
For one, homeowners are opting to stay in their current homes to keep their low mortgage rates. They can tap in to record levels of equity they have built up to pay for renovations.
Moreover, the median age of America’s housing stock reached 43 years in 2025, according to the Census Bureau, up from 35 years in 2010. Many of these homes require major repairs and replacements to their roofing and plumbing systems.
And the aging baby boomers have created a surge in demand for accessible home renovations.
Jim Reif, a builder and remodeler in Wisconsin, said he has been doing projects to make bathrooms or entryways accessible for older people who are staying put.
“I think some of the people would be interested in having a newer place, but they’re used to the interest rates at 2 and 3%,” he said. “So they just decide to stay where they are.”
Brittany Starr thought she would have long moved from her Maryland home that was too small for her husband and two children. But home values in their area had surged since they had first bought, making a move infeasible.
Instead, with the help of a home-equity line of credit, the family spent about $300,000 adding a master bath and bedroom on the main level and an additional bedroom and office space on the second floor.
“We never really expected to stay in this house for the rest of our lives, but we now are looking at our house as a long-term place to live,” she said.
Homeowners are also doing less do-it-yourself work, increasingly turning to professionals. In 2023, the DIY share of total home-improvement spending fell to a record low of 16%, down from 27% in 2003. People these days place a premium on their own time, making them less willing to undertake projects themselves, said Rachel Bogardus Drew, director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies Remodeling Futures Program.
Those factors make the remodeling market an attractive backup plan to builders, even though work on an existing home is far more complicated and unpredictable.
It can mean having to move around an existing chimney, opening up floors and finding rot, or as was the case with a recent White Maple project, planning to build an addition on an existing foundation only to realize the foundation doesn’t have footings.
It’s also hard to grow as a company doing less lucrative remodel jobs.
“Typically for us in the past if it’s not a $100,000 or more job, we’ve not been able to be real competitive with the smaller companies,” Rogers said. “And now we’re having to try and make sure we’re competitive.”
Write to Nicholas G. Miller at nicholas.miller@wsj.com