Meta Platforms just offered a glimpse at what it thinks the future of work looks like: training and supervising artificial-intelligence systems to do what used to be your job. And that’s if you still have a job at all.
Behind Meta’s huge layoffs is a relentless shift toward AI
SummaryAs the company envisions smaller teams and supersmart agents, some employees are wondering how they fit in.
Meta Platforms just offered a glimpse at what it thinks the future of work looks like: training and supervising artificial-intelligence systems to do what used to be your job. And that’s if you still have a job at all.
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