Behind Meta’s huge layoffs is a relentless shift toward AI

By the time he said that, Meta had already laid off 1,500 employees in its Reality Labs division. In March, Meta created a new applied AI engineering organization with an ultraflat structure of 50 employees to one manager, and appointed Bosworth to lead the company’s AI For Work initiative to get employees to use more AI. Zuckerberg has been spending more of his own time contributing to the company’s code base and has been involved in developing the “CEO agent” that can retrieve information he needs from other parts of the organization, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.