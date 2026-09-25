Behind Summit Pageantry, Xi’s Eyes Were on Taiwan

For all the talk of trade and steadier ties with Washington, Taiwan is the through-line of Xi’s ambitions. This week, my colleague Joyu Wang and I published an investigation into how Beijing is quietly working to bend the island’s future toward the mainland by cultivating Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, at a moment when many Taiwanese are losing faith in Washington. A recent Brookings poll found 24% of Taiwanese voters consider the U.S. a trustworthy ally.