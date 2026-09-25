Behind Summit Pageantry, Xi’s Eyes Were on Taiwan

Among the first “readouts”—the official accounts—that Beijing put out about the just-concluded summit between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a single line about Taiwan. During the meeting, the official Xinhua News Agency said, Xi urged the U.S. to hold to the “correct position of opposing Taiwan independence.”
One sentence, easy to lose amid the pageantry. But it laid bare the issue the Chinese leader cares about most—and the prize he really came to Washington chasing. The U.S. position adopted by the Biden administration is that Washington “does not support” Taiwanese independence.