Behind Summit Pageantry, Xi’s Eyes Were on Taiwan

Among the first “readouts”—the official accounts—that Beijing put out about the just-concluded summit between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a single line about Taiwan. During the meeting, the official Xinhua News Agency said, Xi urged the U.S. to hold to the “correct position of opposing Taiwan independence.”
Among the first “readouts”—the official accounts—that Beijing put out about the just-concluded summit between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a single line about Taiwan. During the meeting, the official Xinhua News Agency said, Xi urged the U.S. to hold to the “correct position of opposing Taiwan independence.”
One sentence, easy to lose amid the pageantry. But it laid bare the issue the Chinese leader cares about most—and the prize he really came to Washington chasing. The U.S. position adopted by the Biden administration is that Washington “does not support” Taiwanese independence.
One sentence, easy to lose amid the pageantry. But it laid bare the issue the Chinese leader cares about most—and the prize he really came to Washington chasing. The U.S. position adopted by the Biden administration is that Washington “does not support” Taiwanese independence.
For all the talk of trade and steadier ties with Washington, Taiwan is the through-line of Xi’s ambitions. This week, my colleague Joyu Wang and I published an investigation into how Beijing is quietly working to bend the island’s future toward the mainland by cultivating Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, at a moment when many Taiwanese are losing faith in Washington. A recent Brookings poll found 24% of Taiwanese voters consider the U.S. a trustworthy ally.
At the center of our story is Cheng Li-wun, the KMT’s new chairwoman, who in April took a red-carpet, six-day tour of the mainland, capped by an audience with Xi. We revealed that Beijing didn’t just host the visit but helped script it.
Beijing’s aim, our reporting laid out, is to divide Taiwanese society and sow doubts about U.S. support. And Beijing sees Trump’s second term as a “rare window of opportunity,” as one Taiwanese official told us, because China believes the president’s unpredictability on U.S. commitments gives Xi more room to operate. Trump has at times echoed Chinese talking points and for months has been sitting on a $14 billion arms package he has openly called a bargaining chip.
That’s the question hanging over this summit and any future ones: What is Beijing willing to pay to widen that window?
There have been hints of a “bigger” economic deal. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the Chinese floated one and that Washington is open to evaluating it. Read one way, that is leverage the U.S. holds. Read another, it is currency Xi might spend. Beijing has weighed larger purchases of American farm and other products, and it holds cards Trump wants.
The uncomfortable possibility is a bargain each man could sell at home: a smoother economic relationship for Washington, and, for Xi, an American president drifting toward China’s line on Taiwan. Nothing like that was immediately announced, but the drift is what Beijing is betting on.
As I was writing this column, I kept coming back to what Taiwan itself felt like. I spent time there this summer, and what stayed with me wasn’t the politics but the texture of ordinary life.
In Taipei’s temples, thick with incense on a weekday morning, I watched people burn offerings and whisper prayers—faith left to flourish on its own, in a way it never was in the China where I grew up. In Taichung, a meal so fluent in Chinese tradition it left me a little dazed, and yet set out simply to be enjoyed, not to prove a point.
That’s what Beijing’s readouts can’t capture. What I saw in Taiwan was a free, unshowy democracy holding on to what it values.
You can choreograph a state visit. You can script a politician’s remarks. Whether you can talk 23 million people out of a life they have chosen is the much harder question—and the one this week’s careful diplomacy left unanswered.