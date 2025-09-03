Behind this season’s bumper earnings: Job cuts, price hikes, glum workers
Theo Francis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Sept 2025, 07:21 am IST
Summary
Consumer spending isn’t driving company profits as much as expense reduction and efficiency drives. That could be a problem.
Retailers raise prices when they can—but also rely on other means to drive profits.
