Beijing doesn’t want America to see its trade-war pain

Within the Chinese government, the importance of trade to jobs is no secret. While hosting a meeting over the need to stabilize exports at the height of the pandemic in 2020, then-Premier Li Keqiang said “the foreign-trade sector, directly or indirectly, creates jobs for over 180 million people." In particular, Li highlighted such industries as textiles, luggage and plastic products, which all counted the U.S. as a major destination, as particularly consequential to employment in China.