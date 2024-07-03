Beijing, Moscow go from ‘no limits’ friendship to frenemies in Russia’s backyard
Sha Hua , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 03 Jul 2024, 07:33 AM IST
SummaryChina-Russia relations are at a historic high as they band together against the West, but Beijing has seized a chance to chip away at traditional Russian spheres of influence.
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan—When Vladimir Putin visited this arid capital as part of a recent jet-setting charm offensive in Asia, local officials decorated the boulevards with posters of the Russian leader’s face—an expected tribute in a former Soviet republic where Moscow still casts a large shadow.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less