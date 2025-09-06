Beijing’s new playbook for trade talks: Keep talking but give no ground

With trade negotiations between China and the U.S. showing little progress, Beijing is taking a new stance: Keep talking, but yield little.

That position was illustrated by the recent visit to Washington by Li Chenggang, a key member of Beijing’s negotiating team led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

According to people familiar with the situation, his visit didn’t come at the request of the U.S. government. Li didn’t meet with administration officials such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who are directly involved in top-level negotiations with China. He instead met with deputy-level officials at the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and the USTR, where he largely repeated Beijing’s long-held positions.

The trip signaled a new mandate from Chinese leader Xi Jinping: By seeking to engage with the Trump administration while making few concessions, Beijing is trying to hold itself up as a responsible party at a time of intensifying great-power competition.

The result is a delicate detente—but one that isn’t likely to produce a trade deal soon.

Just in the past couple of weeks, Xi rolled out the red carpet for leaders from Russia, India, North Korea and other developing nations, touting China as the leader of a new, multilateral world order that is a contrast with President Trump’s America-first foreign policy.

China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing recently with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, in an image released by North Korean state media.

During his meetings in Washington in late August, Li repeated Beijing’s demands that the U.S. remove tariffs on Chinese goods and ease U.S. restrictions on the export of American tech products, but he offered little of substance in return, the people said.

“The meetings were not productive," said one person familiar with Li’s visit.

Li’s visit came on the heels of remarks by the Chinese ambassador to the U.S. that were critical of Washington. Speaking to a U.S. soybean-industry event on Aug. 22, Xie Feng, the Chinese envoy, said U.S. protectionism was “casting a shadow over China-U.S. agricultural cooperation."

Last month, Washington and Beijing extended their pause on higher tariffs through early November. The truce was secured after the two agreed to roll back tit-for-tat tariffs and ease export restrictions on key goods, including rare-earth magnets from China, which are critical for many industrial products, and certain technology products from the U.S.

Now, the two sides are at an impasse over the U.S. request for China to crack down on the flow of the chemicals used to make fentanyl. Beijing won’t take action until the administration removes the 20% tariffs it has placed on Chinese imports as punishment for China’s role in the fentanyl trade, according to the people.

Moreover, Trump’s call for China to significantly increase its purchases of American soybeans has so far gone unanswered. U.S. officials say that China has, over the past 18 months, been deliberately slashing imports of U.S. agricultural products, including by revoking certificates for meat-processing facilities, sourcing grains from other countries and building up inventories in advance of U.S. harvest seasons. Just weeks before the harvest, American farmers are worried that China will buy little, if any, of their soy.

In a statement, White House spokesman Kush Desai said, “the administration continues to press our trading partners using the power of the American economy, the world’s best and biggest consumer market, to level the playing field for American industries and workers."

China’s Commerce Ministry said Li called on both sides to “make good use" of regular dialogue to manage differences and expand cooperation. People close to Chinese officials say a main purpose for Li’s trip was to understand the full spectrum of U.S. demands.

Another reason for Beijing’s outreach is economic. With a collapse of its property market and sluggish consumption at home, Chinese negotiators are aiming to prevent the administration from raising tariffs and tightening export controls on China, which could exacerbate the economic pressure.

Xi wants to avoid a one-sided deal like the one Beijing struck with the first Trump administration in early 2020, The Wall Street Journal has reported. That deal required China to significantly increase purchases of American goods and services while requiring the U.S. to do very little in return.

While the Trump administration also has de-escalated tensions with Beijing, it is simultaneously pursuing trade agreements with other nations that concern China. Specifically, Beijing is troubled by provisions designed to counter transshipment—the practice of Chinese companies using countries like Vietnam to circumvent U.S. tariffs. This targeted pressure has, in turn, provided another incentive for Chinese negotiators to engage.

In a Fox News interview last month, Bessent said that “we’re very happy" with the situation with China. “I think right now the status quo is working pretty well," the Treasury secretary said, referring to the current tariff levels on China.

Bessent’s remarks suggest a continued detente between the two sides, potentially creating an opening for a summit between Trump and Xi. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said a leaders’ meeting is likely, though no date has been set.

“Both sides think they still have some time to work this out," said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank, referring to a potential trade deal. “Both sides see the need and high possibility for a summit this year."

Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com