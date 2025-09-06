Beijing’s new playbook for trade talks: Keep talking but give no ground

Moreover, Trump’s call for China to significantly increase its purchases of American soybeans has so far gone unanswered. U.S. officials say that China has, over the past 18 months, been deliberately slashing imports of U.S. agricultural products, including by revoking certificates for meat-processing facilities, sourcing grains from other countries and building up inventories in advance of U.S. harvest seasons. Just weeks before the harvest, American farmers are worried that China will buy little, if any, of their soy.