Berkshire’s Buffett to keep Class A stock until investors get comfort with successor
Summary
Warren Buffett shares his thoughts on his career and Berkshire’s future in a letter.
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett wrote that he will keep a “significant amount" of the company’s Class A stock until shareholders get comfortable with his successor as CEO.
