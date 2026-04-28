Berkshire Hathaway may be de-emphasizing its smaller stock picks under CEO Greg Abel and the selloff Monday in Domino’s Pizza would support such a pullback.
Berkshire’s Domino’s holding is another loser among its smaller stock investments
SummaryDomino’s isn’t the only loser among Berkshire’s smaller investments under $3 billion. Others include Constellation Brands, Pool and Sirius XM Holdings.
Berkshire Hathaway may be de-emphasizing its smaller stock picks under CEO Greg Abel and the selloff Monday in Domino’s Pizza would support such a pullback.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More