Bessent leans into his role as America’s bond trader in chief

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has shown he’ll do unconventional things to get markets moving his way. His latest maneuver is his most radical yet.
Facing an uncomfortable rise in longer-term interest rates, Bessent took action early Wednesday when the agency he leads announced that it would significantly step up purchases of government bonds as part of its existing buyback program. Markets quickly responded in a way they haven’t to Bessent’s previous moves, with stocks rising and Treasury yields falling sharply.