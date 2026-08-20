Bessent leans into his role as America’s bond trader in chief

Though it was presented as a technical maneuver to improve the smooth functioning of the bond market, many on Wall Street saw the buyback plan as an obvious effort to achieve Bessent’s previously stated aims. And it appeared to work, with the 30-year yield dropping nearly a tenth of a percentage point in the initial hours after it was made—a sizable change for such a short period. Stocks ended higher, with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all ticking up 0.2%.